Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rises By 98.2%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $40.58 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

