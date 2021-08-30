Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Drops By 25.6%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

