Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rises By 30.3%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after buying an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 593,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $315.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.