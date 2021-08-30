Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 37.0%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.88 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

