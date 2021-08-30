Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Grows By 84.7%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the July 29th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $251.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.