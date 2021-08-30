Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 106.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $41.30.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
