Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Drops By 26.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.5 days.

Bunzl stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

