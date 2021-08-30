Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases By 72.7%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.10. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

