Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 98.4%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,072. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $214,000.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

