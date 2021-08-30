Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 32.4%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

