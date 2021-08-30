Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Declines By 56.0%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,592 shares of company stock worth $356,687. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.67. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,481. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.04. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

