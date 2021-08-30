Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Increases By 32.2%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
