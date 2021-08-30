Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Grows By 58.1%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 29th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.12. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.