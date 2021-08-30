Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Grows By 88.1%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of EMHTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. 186,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
