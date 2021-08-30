Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Grows By 88.1%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EMHTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. 186,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.