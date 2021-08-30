Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Increases By 33.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CUYTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CUYTY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

