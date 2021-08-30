Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Expands By 78.1%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the July 29th total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,556. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

