Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Expands By 78.1%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the July 29th total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of MRAM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,556. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.