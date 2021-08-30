Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 53.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $89.99. 1,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,281. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.81.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.