Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 39.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.06. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,515. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.