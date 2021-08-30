Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Rises By 62.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $89.13. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $89.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQXT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

