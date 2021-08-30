Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Drops By 40.9%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 683,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 141,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $148.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $17,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 656.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

