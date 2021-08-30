Short Interest in Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Increases By 34.2%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,800.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Monday. Getlink has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price objective on Getlink and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

