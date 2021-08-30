Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Declines By 34.6%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GrowLife stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 186,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.