Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Declines By 34.6%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GrowLife stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 186,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
About GrowLife
