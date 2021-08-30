Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Grows By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GGDVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $3.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

