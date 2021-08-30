Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Drops By 41.4%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

