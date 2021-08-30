Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Drops By 33.4%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 5,955.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEC remained flat at $$15.26 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.03. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.

