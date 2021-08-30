Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Decreases By 36.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,700 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 2,583,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $$7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

