Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Declines By 30.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 5,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38,248.0 days.

Shares of MEOBF remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

