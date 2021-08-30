Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Declines By 30.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 5,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38,248.0 days.
Shares of MEOBF remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
About Mesoblast
Further Reading: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.