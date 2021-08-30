Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declines By 25.8%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 29th total of 809,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NWG stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.