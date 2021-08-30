Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expands By 48.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $580.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.