Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Decreases By 47.7%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USMJ opened at $0.00 on Monday. North American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

