Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Decreases By 53.9%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NSL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,669. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
