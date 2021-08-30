Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Decreases By 53.9%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NSL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,669. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 160,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

