Short Interest in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Declines By 30.9%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ONCR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $266.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 457,177 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $6,101,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Oncorus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

