Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Rises By 114.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 29th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.21.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.