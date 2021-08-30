Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Grows By 118.2%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

