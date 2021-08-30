Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Rises By 34.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RMR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,679. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

