Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Expands By 53.5%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.81. 2,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

