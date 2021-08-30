Short Interest in VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Decreases By 33.3%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRRKF opened at $10.50 on Monday. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.