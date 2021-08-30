Short Interest in VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Decreases By 33.3%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRRKF opened at $10.50 on Monday. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.
VersaBank Company Profile
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.