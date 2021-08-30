Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Expands By 38.7%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $7.53 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.