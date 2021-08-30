Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Grows By 42.9%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

WLWHY opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

