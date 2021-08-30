Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS LWSCF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

