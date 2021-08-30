Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.24 million and a P/E ratio of -58.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.