Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $773.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

