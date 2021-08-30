SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth about $18,584,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 342,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,209. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

