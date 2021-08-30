Simmons Bank Buys 857 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.