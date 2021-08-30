Simmons Bank Has $489,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

