Simmons Bank Invests $208,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

