Simmons Bank Purchases 326 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

