SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $216.67

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.67 and last traded at $211.83, with a volume of 3885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.80.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.46. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,373.25, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $352,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,434. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SiTime by 569.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 115,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

