Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $74.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Snap stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 378,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,584,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

