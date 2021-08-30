Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 20,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 302,809 shares.The stock last traded at $20.94 and had previously closed at $20.60.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.